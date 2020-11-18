Delay in LVB-Clix deal forced RBI’s hand on merger

The RBI’s decision to merge troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd may have caught many unawares, but the move was in the works for the past few days, said two people familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

The RBI began scouting for new suitors after realizing that the proposed merger between Clix Capital and LVB was hitting a dead end. LVB was in talks with Clix since June for a potential merger but a transaction was delayed, first, due to the pandemic and, subsequently, when shareholders rejected the appointments of seven directors, including the managing director and chief executive officer, besides auditors, at its annual general meeting in September.

Talks resumed after the RBI reconstituted LVB’s board and appointed three independent directors. On 9 October, Clix submitted its second non-binding offer for a majority stake in LVB and expected the deal to close by the month-end.

But the potential transaction ran into trouble when Clix raised issues concerning provisioning of the bank’s contingent liability of ₹720 crore related to transactions involving former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, while LVB was not comfortable with the large unsecured portion of Clix’s loan book.

“This was subsequently communicated to the RBI," said a third person, also requesting anonymity.

Mint reported on 28 October that Clix was ready to walk away if the board delayed the decision further. The RBI saw this as the last straw to push the pedal to the metal in its search for new suitors for LVB.

“The Clix deal was going nowhere. RBI felt that something was not right. The regulator was not aware what was the offer made by Clix and how much capital they were going to bring in. Time was running out and the bank was in a big problem," said the first person cited above.

LVB has been gasping for capital for the past one year, which led the central bank to place it under prompt corrective action.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) not only failed to meet the regulatory norms, it also turned negative in the September quarter. Its CAR as per Basel III guidelines contracted to -2.85% as on 30 September, as against the regulatory minimum of 10.875%.

LVB was also seeing a steady withdrawal of deposits which put it in a precarious position. Besides, it had also been struggling to raise capital.

