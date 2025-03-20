Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 to resume full operations from April 15; flights from T2 to shift

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) will resume full operations from April 15 onwards. As part of this transition, all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 (T2) will be relocated to T1, according to an official release.

Currently, Terminal 2 handles approximately 270-280 air traffic movements daily, serving over 46,000 passengers, primarily from Akasa Air and IndiGo. These flights will be shifted to T1 starting April 15.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has notified the airlines about the change and requested them to plan accordingly for the transition.

According to the release, this shift is a key milestone in Delhi Airport's ongoing modernization efforts, which are designed to maintain world-class services.

The expansion and modernization of T1 have been completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. The expanded world-class integrated Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport was dedicated to the nation in March last year.

The T1 has been revamped with technologies like a Facial Recognition System (DIGIYATRA) at all entry gates, 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for smoother security checks, an Individual Carrier System (ICS) for baggage handling, and 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in and self-service.

Speaking about the development, CEO-DIAL Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "We are pleased to announce that Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) will become fully operational from April 15. This marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience and support the growing demand for air travel. As part of this transition, all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 (T2) will be shifted to T1. We are committed to maintaining seamless operations throughout this transition and ensuring that every passenger continues to receive the highest level of service and comfort. This move aligns with our vision of transforming Delhi Airport into a state-of-the-art aviation hub that meets the evolving needs of travellers."

