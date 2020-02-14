As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day , love surely seems to be blooming between the Delhi Airport and airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India today on Valentine's Day, 14 February. In a tweet this morning, the Delhi Airport posted a special message for IndiGo stating, "Hey IndiGo, promise me you'll never run away from my runway!" To this, IndiGo responded "Delhi Airport, Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time! "

The cheesy conversation did not end here. The two also discussed their 'future planes' together. "My love, IndiGo, we have so many future planes together! "

"Delhi Airport Whenever you say that "kuch kuch hota hai"IndiGo tweeted.

Replying to this, Delhi Airport said, "I'm just plane crazy about you." Acknowledging the love from Delhi Airport, IndiGo replied, "Delhi Airport I know your love affair goes beyond one!"

It wasn't just IndiGo that Delhi Airport wished on 14 February. The Delhi Airport tweeted its affection to SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara also. "Hey Air India, you'll always be my love at first flight!" it said.

Photo: @DelhiAirport





In response, Air India said, " Delhi Airport It feels great to have a special place in your hub". Following this, Delhi Airport gave a sweet reply, "I love how you are so plane and simple. "

Showering love on this special day, Delhi Airport wrote, "Hey SpiceJet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy!" tweeted the Delhi Airport. To which SpiceJet replied, "You're always in our Dil, Dilli!"

Showering affection on Vistara, Delhi airport wrote, "Hey Vistara, its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us?"

