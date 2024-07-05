Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: All SpiceJet flights to operate from Terminal 3 till October 26

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: SpiceJet informed passengers that all necessary information will be communicated on their registered contact details via SMS or email.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: A view of the roof at T1 Airport seen collapsed after heavy rainfall on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: A view of the roof at T1 Airport seen collapsed after heavy rainfall on Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Domestic carrier SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory to passengers on July 5, informing that all its SpiceJet flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will operate from Terminal 3 till October 26, 2024.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), SpiceJet informed passengers that all necessary information will be communicated on their registered contact details via SMS or email.

Passengers are requested to ensure sufficient travel time and keep a check on their flight status” the airline added.

Notably, budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo regularly used T1 for domestic flights to and from the national capital. T1 has an annual capacity of 40 million passengers and is among three terminals at the Delhi Airport.

Delhi Airport T1 to Remain Shut for Few Weeks

Delhi airport's main domestic terminal will likely remain closed for a few weeks after the collapse of a canopy at T1, as per a Reuters report earlier this week.

The report said the temporary closure of T1 due to the roof collapse incident is set to increase pressure on two other terminals from where domestic flights also operate.

“It could take few weeks, if the issue is small but very likely that it could take beyond a month if the problem is major. No matter how much time it takes, the terminal will not be re-opened until everything has been checked thoroughly,” Reuters quoted a source at GMR Airports Infrastructure, which operates the airport.

At least 21,690 IndiGo passengers and 925 SpiceJet passengers have been affected in the last week, as flights were moved to other terminals. Of these passengers, refunds have been processed for 9,972 passengers, with 9,431 passengers from IndiGo and 541 from SpiceJet receiving their money back, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Delhi airport handles 1,400 flights a day across its three terminals. Flight operations from T1 were currently limited to less than 15 per cent of the total as they were gradually resuming after the recent expansion and refurbishment.

 

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
