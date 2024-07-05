Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: All SpiceJet flights to operate from Terminal 3 till October 26

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Domestic carrier SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory to passengers on July 5, informing that all its SpiceJet flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will operate from Terminal 3 till October 26, 2024.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), SpiceJet informed passengers that all necessary information will be communicated on their registered contact details via SMS or email.

“Passengers are requested to ensure sufficient travel time and keep a check on their flight status” the airline added.

Notably, budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo regularly used T1 for domestic flights to and from the national capital. T1 has an annual capacity of 40 million passengers and is among three terminals at the Delhi Airport.

#TravelAdvisory: All SpiceJet flights to/from Delhi till 26th Oct'24 will operate from Terminal 3, Delhi Airport. Necessary information will be communicated to all the passengers on their registered contact details (SMS/Email). The passengers are requested to ensure sufficient… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 5, 2024

Delhi Airport T1 to Remain Shut for Few Weeks Delhi airport's main domestic terminal will likely remain closed for a few weeks after the collapse of a canopy at T1, as per a Reuters report earlier this week.

The report said the temporary closure of T1 due to the roof collapse incident is set to increase pressure on two other terminals from where domestic flights also operate.

“It could take few weeks, if the issue is small but very likely that it could take beyond a month if the problem is major. No matter how much time it takes, the terminal will not be re-opened until everything has been checked thoroughly,” Reuters quoted a source at GMR Airports Infrastructure, which operates the airport.

At least 21,690 IndiGo passengers and 925 SpiceJet passengers have been affected in the last week, as flights were moved to other terminals. Of these passengers, refunds have been processed for 9,972 passengers, with 9,431 passengers from IndiGo and 541 from SpiceJet receiving their money back, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

