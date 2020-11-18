Home >Companies >News >Delhi-bound GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport
There were 179 passengers in the plane.
There were 179 passengers in the plane.

Delhi-bound GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 10:13 AM IST Staff Writer

The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, an airline official told PTI.

The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said

There were 179 passengers in the plane.

A statement from the airline is awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout