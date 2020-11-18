Delhi-bound GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, an airline official told PTI.

The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said

There were 179 passengers in the plane.

A statement from the airline is awaited.