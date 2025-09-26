Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 100-TPD waste-to-CBG plant

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a 100-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant in the city, and reiterated her government's commitment to ensuring that the national capital is not left behind in the development race.

The compressed biogas (CBG) plant and integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy have been established under a memorandum of understanding executed on January 4, 2022, between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

According to officials, the facility has been developed on a three-acre plot at Ghogha Dairy, located on the Narela-Bawana road. The land was provided by MCD, while the plant was set up by IGL at its own cost.

The plant comprises two digester units with a combined capacity of 6,000 cubic metres.

"It will generate approximately four tonnes per day of CBG as a renewable and cleaner alternative to fossil fuels, contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved urban air quality," an official said.

During the inauguration, the chief minister said Delhi should not lag in any sector, and added that the government is working on new schools, hospitals, fire stations, eliminating garbage mounds, and cleaning the Yamuna River.

"As part of the Prime Minister's birthday celebrations, 24 small fire service units have been launched to cater to the congested and narrow lanes of Delhi. This will ensure that emergency services reach even the most critical areas without delay," she said.