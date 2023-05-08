Delhi govt asks HC to quash Pernod Ricard's liquor licence rejection appeal1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Pernod has challenged in the Delhi High Court Delhi government’s April 13 decision to reject its sale licence citing ongoing investigations against the company
NEW DELHI : Authorities in Delhi have sought to quash Pernod Ricard's court challenge against a decision to reject its city liquor licence, saying the French company did not meet the necessary requirements, a legal document showed.
