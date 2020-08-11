Delhi govt ropes in school managements to trace students missing since lockdown

NEW DELHI : Delhi government will rope in school management committees to find the missing students who have left the state amid covid outbreak or those who do not have the access to digital platforms required for online classes, as schools continue to remain closed.

Under the guidelines of 'Unlock 3.0' phase, schools and colleges have not been allowed to open. Online classes are being conducted in all government schools in Delhi since April through pre-recorded messages.

Approximately 15% students enrolled in Delhi government schools have not been “traceable" since the lockdown was announced, says a PTI report quoting Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi government schools have over 15 lakh students enrolled across approximately 1,100 schools.

"I have been reviewing this personally and we have been able to trace few students, for others either they are not staying at the same addresses or their phone numbers mentioned in our records are not traceable. I have asked that School Management Committees (SMCs) should be roped in to track these students. There are certain students who have gone to places like Uttarakhand and Bihar but are still connected with us and are attending the classes and doing assignments," Sisodia said.

The lockdown led to large scale migration from Delhi which is a key reason for missing students. Officials believe that lack of adequate infrastructure including access to mobile phones could also be a reason for students being absent from classes.

Classes for students are being conducted online and through phones. The government is reviewing the situation to ease the process for students and teachers. The government has announced an internet subsidy for class 12 students for whom classes are being conducted. The government is also giving printouts of assignments which can be collected from their respective schools.

