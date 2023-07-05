Delhi HC allows Go First lessors to access aircraft, carry out maintenance work1 min read 05 Jul 2023, 03:29 PM IST
The aircrafts of the lessors are valuable and require regular maintenance and to further obviate any losses.
Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed global leasing companies to access their aircraft leased to Go First for inspection and maintenance purpose, while the airline's operations continue to be stalled as it is in bankruptcy protection.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×