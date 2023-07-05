Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed global leasing companies to access their aircraft leased to Go First for inspection and maintenance purpose, while the airline's operations continue to be stalled as it is in bankruptcy protection.

Delhi HC Justice Tara Vista Ganju said that the aircrafts of the lessors are valuable and require regular maintenance and to further obviate any losses.

"There can be no denial that the aircrafts of the lessors are extremely valuable and highly sophisticated," he said.

The court issued a slew of direction asking the DGCA and the airport authorities to allow the lessors or their representatives to carry out inspection of their planes within three days from today.

The petitioners shall be permitted to carry out inspection and all the interim maintenance tasks of the aircrafts, it's engines of all 30 aircrafts at least twice a month, until final disposal of the writ petitions, the court said while pronouncing the judgment

The judge also restrained all the directors of Go Air, it's employees, it's representatives or the resolution professional or their representatives as appointed by the NCLT from moving, removing or replacing any part of the aircrafts.

Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that it will be cancelling its operations till July 10, 2023.

Amid an ongoing three-day audit of cash-starved Go First airlines by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airlines cancelled its operations for the 13th time citing operational reasons on Tuesday.

A senior official said that a team of DGCA has begun a three days audit that started on Tuesday.

A team audited the grounded airlines in Delhi and Mumbai on day one.