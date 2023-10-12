Delhi HC allows Go lessors to access records

Order likely to impact Go First's plans to resume operations due to lack of clarity on aircraft availability

New Delhi: In a potential setback to Go First’s insolvency process, a single bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the airline’s resolution professional (RP) to provide key aircraft documents to its lessors within seven days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These documents include records on the removal of engines parts and airframe, besides storage, historical data, online records, and any documents relevant to the airworthiness of aircraft, including updated technical records and statements.

The court has also mandated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), through the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, allow lessors access to pertinent documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That apart the court said, security arrangements must be put in place to enable lessors inspect the aircraft.

The HC also clarified that while GO First will continue to be responsible for maintaining the aircraft, lessors will have the right to inspect the aircraft as part of the agreement.

Despite the clarification on aircraft maintenance, the order is likely to impact Go First’s plans to resume operations, as the airline’s access to these aircraft may be hindered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline has not been able to secure the funds needed to relaunch due to a lack of clarity regarding aircraft availability.

Lessors, including BOC Aviation (Ireland), ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland, and DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity had submitted new applications after finding the parked aircraft in poor condition during their inspections.

The bench will also hear a petition by lessors on deregistration of aircraft on 19 October. The case could also throw a spanner in the works of the grounded airline’s plans to return to the skies. At the previous hearing, the RP had sought time to examine changes in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) norms that exempted leased assets like aircraft from moratorium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three lessors had accused the resolution professional of Go First of not maintaining the lessors’ assets.

The RP argued against the maintainability of the plea, stating that it had reached its finality in the previous orders. BOC Aviation informed the HC that planes were in deplorable condition due to poor maintenance of landing gear and the body. It said the planes were not only dirty, but they found algae on the body due to accumulation of water because the aircraft were not covered during rains. BOC said it found scratches on the panels, and signs of subpar maintenance were evident. It further said their aircraft were in long-term storage even before moratorium.

DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity had accused Go First of not paying salaries to maintenance staff, resulting in poor plane conditions, including a dirty fuselage and corrosion in various parts like brakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

