Delhi HC asks SpiceJet to submit its financials in a week2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:53 PM IST
The court also summoned SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to appear in person for the next hearing on 24 August
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to SpiceJet, asking the airline to submit its statement of accounts and asset and liability affidavit within a week. The court also summoned SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to appear in person for the next hearing on 24 August.