New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to SpiceJet, asking the airline to submit its statement of accounts and asset and liability affidavit within a week. The court also summoned SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh to appear in person for the next hearing on 24 August.

Kalanithi Maran, Sun Group chairman, had filed a petition seeking the attachment of 50% of SpiceJet's weekly cash revenues to settle the airline's ₹393 crore debt to him.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Maninder Singh pointed out that SpiceJet hasn't complied with previous court orders and hasn't submitted the required documents. He argued that the airline's deliberate defiance warrants action.

Maninder Singh conveyed that SpiceJet's liability to Maran now stands at ₹393 crore. Maran's lawyer stressed that the court must take significant steps in this case, as SpiceJet is neither providing the necessary documents nor settling the dues.

Senior lawyer Sandeep Sethi, representing SpiceJet, mentioned that the high court had granted them time until 5 September to comply. He pleaded that drastic measures would adversely affect the airline's slim profit margins and its many employees.

Despite SpiceJet's arguments, the court issued a notice to the airline, stating that previous orders hadn't been followed.

Delhi High Court in its order dated 31 July upheld the arbitration award and had asked low-cost carrier SpiceJet and its owner Ajay Singh to reimburse ₹579 crore plus interest to the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

In February 2015, Maran transferred his entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current chairman and managing director of the airline, after the carrier nearly went belly up in 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch.

Singh, who paid ₹2 to take over the airline, also took over SpiceJet’s liabilities of ₹1,500 crore.

As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways also made payments of ₹679 crore to SpiceJet, under Singh, for issuing warrants and preference shares. However, Maran approached the Delhi high court in 2017, alleging SpiceJet had not issued convertible warrants and preference shares or returned the money.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of Rs.1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and Kal Airways but awarded him a refund of Rs.579 crore plus interest.

In 2020, the high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as interest payment.

On 13 February, the Supreme Court directed the immediate encashment of SpiceJet’s bank guarantee worth Rs.270 crore, which was to be paid to Maran and Kal Airways as part of the arbitral award. The apex court also ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs.75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways within three months as the interest.

On 7 July, the SC denied any further extension to SpiceJet.

SpiceJet is also facing a legal challenge in the National Company Law Tribunal from several lessors on the issue of defaulted payment dues. Lessors like Wilmington Trust SP Services, Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle (Ireland), and Celestial Aviation are seeking the tribunal's intervention to initiate insolvency resolution proceedings against the airline.