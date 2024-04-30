Delhi HC bars Ashneer Grover from selling BharatPe shares transferred by co-founder
The court allowed an interim relief application filed by Koladiya in the share ownership case and said it has passed an interim order in the matter, pending final trial
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday barred former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover from selling or making any third-party claims on the 16,110 shares transferred to him by co-founder Bhavik Koladiya.
