Delhi HC clears Future -Reliance deal but allows Amazon to oppose

Kishore Biyani led-Future Retail Ltd (FRL) had approached the Delhi High Court in November seeking relief against an arbitration order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) with regard to ₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries. The Future group firm has contended that Amazon is "misusing" the interim order passed by an emergency arbitrator of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on October 25, 2020. The SIAC had passed an interim award in favour of Amazon barring FRL from taking "any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities" to secure any funding from a restricted party. Opposing the deal Amazon has written two letters so far to Sebi, urging the regulator not to approve the transaction. Amazon accused Future Group of misleading investors and engaging in insider trading, but also has complained to Sebi against the FRL board for passing a resolution in August to approve the deal with RIL, without its consent.