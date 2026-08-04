Delhi HC closes contempt case against SpiceJet's Ajay Singh in lessor dispute

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed contempt proceedings against SpiceJet promoter and chairman Ajay Singh in a dispute with aircraft lessor TWC Aviation Capital, ruling that the case could not continue as substantial compliance had already taken place.

However, the court left the door open for the lessor to pursue a separate execution petition to recover any remaining technical records or aircraft parts.

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TWC opposed closing the contempt case, arguing that SpiceJet has yet to hand over certain technical records and aircraft parts. The court clarified that while the contempt proceedings were being disposed of, the lessor remained free to seek recovery of any outstanding records or parts through separate execution proceedings.

The division bench of Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Shail Jain recorded that SpiceJet had already returned a substantial portion of the leased assets.

“In the meantime, the single judge suit has been disposed of. The aforesaid decree can be executed by filing execution petition,” the bench said while dictating its order in court.

Counsel for TWC Aviation told the bench the lessor would file an execution petition before a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court.

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An execution petition is a formal legal request seeking enforcement of a court judgment when the losing party does not comply voluntarily. It is the final stage of a civil proceeding used to secure money, property or other relief awarded by the court.

Mint's queries to SpiceJet and TWC Aviation Capital remained unanswered until press time.

The litigation stems from a 2 July 2024 Delhi High Court order directing SpiceJet to return all leased assets, including the airframes, engines and technical records, to TWC Aviation by 8 July 2024.

TWC Aviation claims rental dues of about $16 million from the airline. The lessor leased two Boeing aircraft and three engines to SpiceJet in 2019 for a 12-month period, but the airline allegedly defaulted on monthly lease payments of $180,000. The dispute escalated during the pandemic, leading to litigation in both India and the UK.

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In March 2024, the High Court of Justice in London granted an interim injunction restraining SpiceJet from using TWC's engines on other aircraft over concerns about misuse and potential damage.

Lessor disputes The TWC dispute is one of several legal battles between SpiceJet and aircraft lessors over unpaid lease rentals, recovery of aircraft and engines, maintenance records and other dues.

The airline also continues to face insolvency pressure, with a special bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing multiple petitions filed by aircraft lessors and other operational creditors over alleged payment defaults. The petitioners include AWAS Ireland entities, NGF Alpha, NGF Genesis, NGF Charlie, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, Falgu Aviation Leasing, JetAir 17, Aviator ML 29641 and Alterna Aircraft.

In March 2026, the London Commercial Court granted summary judgment in the Sunbird France versus SpiceJet dispute involving unpaid aircraft engine lease rentals, maintenance accruals and enforcement proceedings totalling about $8 million. Sunbird subsequently moved the Delhi High Court to enforce the UK judgment.

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The airline is also embroiled in its long-running dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways arising from the 2015 transfer of KAL Airways' 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh during a period of severe financial stress.

As part of the transaction, Maran infused about ₹679 crore into the airline through convertible warrants and preference shares. On 13 July 2026, SpiceJet told the Delhi High Court that it would deposit the outstanding ₹144.5 crore in phases in the long-running arbitration dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways Pvt. Ltd.

About the Author Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.