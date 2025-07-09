Delhi HC cracks down on fraudsters using Reliance Retail's ‘Tira’ trademark to dupe customers: Here's what happened

The Delhi High Court has restrained various persons and entities from illicitly using Reliance Retail Limited’s Tira trademark.

The ruling on July 7, 2025, came in response to a trademark case filed by Reliance Retail, alleging that these entities had carried out large-scale impersonation and financial fraud targeting customers of the brand.

How did Reliance Retail uncover the fraud? Reliance Retail submitted that it holds registered trademarks for its famous beauty and personal care brand, Tira, which was launched in April 2023, Bar and Bench reported.

The retail giant became aware of a widespread scam in May 2025, in which anonymous individuals were illegally acting as Tira representatives.

These fraudsters used WhatsApp and phone calls, employing fake identity cards. They often used the excuse of promotional offers or order issues, and false claims of failed transactions to trick customers into making duplicate payments through UPI and QR codes.

Thousands duped The court was presented with alarming figures, revealing the extensive reach of the fraudsters.

It was informed that over 8,900 complaints had been registered over the span of two months, including 666 in Delhi alone.

The other complainants are from various cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Jaipur, who incurred an estimated total loss of over ₹41 lakh.

The scam was being executed in a premeditated and coordinated manner using multiple mobile numbers and fake digital identities, as per the report.

The court also noted that the use of fake Tira marks to deceive consumers created immense confusion.

Bid to combat digital fraud In order to protect consumers from digital fraud, the Delhi High Court issued the following directions:

Restraint on impersonators: All people associated with the scam are restrained from using the Tira trademark and its variants, including deceptively similar marks.

trademark and its variants, including deceptively similar marks. Action against fake numbers: Telecom Service Providers must block and suspend mobile numbers used to carry out the fraud and submit subscriber details of the owners.

Blocking of WhatsApp account: The accounts associated with the rogue numbers shall be blocked and the basic subscriber information of the owners must be disclosed.

Blocking fraudulent UPI/QR codes: The National Payments Corporation of India must block payment portals linked to the fraud and disclose account holder information.

Future compliance: These entities must act against future fake numbers/ accounts notified by Reliance.

Government oversight: The Department of Telecommunications and the Union Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology are directed to ensure compliance by relevant intermediaries. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on November 6, 2025.