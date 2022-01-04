The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by Future Coupons Ltd and Future Retail Ltd which were seeking to quash the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon in Singapore.

A single-judge bench Justice Amit Bansal, in his 21-page order said that “there is nothing to suggest that the Arbitral Tribunal denied the parties equal opportunity or​that the tribunal has not been accommodating Future Group firms’ pleas".

This means that Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) will be the adjudicating authority. SIAC is set to begin hearing in the case on Wednesday. Till 7 January it will hear expert witnesses on Amazon’s arbitration plea which is seeking damages and a pause on the deal with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group. Amazon had alleged contract violations by Future group as its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd in 2019 prevented Future group from entering into any deal with Reliance Group.

On 8 January SIAC will hear Future Group’s pleadings where the Kishore Biyani-led company is seeking to quash the arbitration proceedings as Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended the 2019 between US-retail major and Future Coupons.

The order follows a termination application filed by Future Group before the Delhi Court seeking that the arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon in SIAC should be set aside. In plea Future Group had further stated that SIAC instead of hearing the expert witnesses should have first heard the group’s arguments on quashing the proceedings.

The Delhi high court had heard the matter and reserved its order on Monday. Ahead of the verdict, Future Retail shares rose 3.6% to close at ₹51.80 on NSE.

Justice Bansal in the order further added mere imposition of strict deadlines or the Arbitral Tribunal's refusal of requests for adjournment, or the order in which the Arbitral Tribunal evaluates the parties' petitions, cannot be used to argue that the Arbitral Tribunal's orders are “perverse" or “lack inherent jurisdiction".

On Monday, Rohatgi, a senior counsel for Future Coupons asked the high court to compel the tribunal on quashing such proceedings terming them “futile" and “irrelevant".

This litigation finds its genesis in an order by the Competition watchdog passed on 17 December where it suspended its approval on Future Coupon’s 2019 deal with Amazon. Pending submission of fresh documents by 17 February the deal stands suspended, CCI also imposed a monetary penalty of ₹202 crore on Amazon for “mispresenting and suppressing" key details when it had sought approval in 2019.

The Future Group had then moved the Singapore Arbitration tribunal on 23 December asking it to terminate the arbitration proceedings between Amazon and itself.

The SIAC had stated that it would hear Future Coupon’s termination application after hearing the entire matter on 8 January.

The tribunal said that it would take into consideration Future Coupon’s concerns while deciding on the matter.

Sameer Jain, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors is of the view that while the CCI has withdrawn the approval, the order has not attained finality and Amazon has remedies against it.

“The application has been rightly rejected and reflects the existing position of the law. It is settled that Arbitration Agreement is separable from the main agreement and thus can be independently enforced. Whether the substance of the agreement is in violation of the law, that is for the tribunal to determine," said Jain.

Manmeet Singh, Partner at Mohit Saraf and Partners said that the court declined to interfere in the decisions of the tribunal since the dates for hearing the expert witnesses and termination was already set.

“The court after examining the record found that the tribunal has given equal opportunity to both sides The SIAC is competent adjudicating authority to decide on whether the arbitration should be carried on or be terminated," Singh said.

A favourable verdict from the SIAC is crucial for Future Group as the its flagship company Future Retail Ltd has already defaulted ₹3,495 crore worth of dues payable by 31 December and its debt instruments were downgraded to D. By extension the deal between Future and Reliance Group will be shot in the arm for the lenders of Future Retail including Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank. Future owes these banks ₹6,278 crore. These banks are in the process of seeking an exemption from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to label Future Retail as non-performing account (NPA), Mint had reported on 4 January.

