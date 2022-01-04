Delhi HC declines to interfere, Future vs Amazon to be decided by arbitration court

A favourable verdict from the SIAC is crucial for Future Group as the its flagship company Future Retail Ltd has already defaulted ₹3,495 crore worth of dues payable by 31 December and its debt instruments were downgraded to D. By extension the deal between Future and Reliance Group will be shot in the arm for the lenders of Future Retail including Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank. Future owes these banks ₹6,278 crore. These banks are in the process of seeking an exemption from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to label Future Retail as non-performing account (NPA), Mint had reported on 4 January.