Delhi HC defers hearing in bail plea of SpiceJet MD as parties reach settlement
A Delhi-based businessman had alleged that Singh had failed to transfer shares despite entering into a share purchase agreement for 10 lakh shares, for a consideration of ₹10 lakh
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday deferred hearing in the bail plea of the managing director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, as lawyers informed that a settlement between Singh and the complainant has been reached and that terms of the said settlement are being finalised.