Delhi HC defers hearing in bail plea of SpiceJet MD as parties reach settlement

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday deferred hearing in the bail plea of the managing director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, as lawyers informed that a settlement between Singh and the complainant has been reached and that terms of the said settlement are being finalised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court will now take up the matter on 19 October.

In a previous hearing, the court had observed that allegations of fraud against Singh in a share transfer agreement dispute were serious in nature and had asked the parties to settle the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case pertains to the transfer of shares of SpiceJet to certain individuals. A Delhi-based businessman, and his family, had alleged that Singh had failed to transfer shares despite entering into a share purchase agreement for 10 lakh shares, for a consideration of ₹10 lakh. It was also alleged that Singh had handed over outdated and invalid DIS (delivery instruction slip).

In April 2022, the high court had granted interim relief to Singh, staying any coercive action against him by the police. However, in September 2022, the court clarified that it had not stayed the investigation against him.

Furthermore, the trial court last month had rejected Singh's anticipatory bail plea, citing the gravity of the offence as a reason not to grant relief. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajay Singh and SpiceJet continue to face various legal challenges in different courts. In the Delhi high court, Singh is engaged in a legal dispute related to an arbitration award with former promoter Kalanithi Maran. The court has warned of asset attachment in case of non-payment of dues.

In the Supreme Court, SpiceJet is facing legal action from Credit Suisse due to a payment default. On September 22, the apex court granted permission to the low-cost airline to make monthly payments of $1 million to Credit Suisse over the next six months to settle outstanding dues.

Separately, several lessors of the airline have taken SpiceJet to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against the airline due to unpaid dues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!