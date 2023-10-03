Delhi HC defers hearing in SpiceJet-Maran case to 9 Oct

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred to 9 October hearing in the plea by Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran against budget airline SpiceJet involving an arbitral award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, SpiceJet paid ₹100 crore to Maran out of the total due amount of ₹397 crore. According to the high court's 24 August order, the airline was instructed to pay ₹100 crore to Maran by 10 September.

In the arbitration award execution case, Maran had claimed SpiceJet had forfeited its right to be heard in court by willfully disobeying orders. They requested the court to seize the entire profit of ₹204 crore from SpiceJet, along with future profits if the debt is not paid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, SpiceJet argued that demanding immediate payment could push the airline into insolvency, which wouldn't benefit the Marans, as they would become operational creditors. SpiceJet also said its financial difficulties arose from various factors, including the purchase of Boeing 737 Max aircraft disallowed for flights by regulators, losses due to the covid-19 pandemic, and increased fuel prices due to the Ukraine conflict.

Delhi High Court in its order dated 31 July upheld the arbitration award and had asked low-cost carrier SpiceJet and its owner Ajay Singh to reimburse ₹579 crore plus interest to the airline's former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

In February 2015, Maran transferred his entire shareholding in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the current chairman and managing director of the airline, after the carrier nearly went belly up in 2014-15 due to a severe cash crunch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, who paid ₹2 to take over the airline, also took over SpiceJet’s liabilities of ₹1,500 crore.

As part of the agreement, Maran and Kal Airways also made payments of ₹679 crore to SpiceJet, under Singh, for issuing warrants and preference shares. However, Maran approached the Delhi high court in 2017, alleging SpiceJet had not issued convertible warrants and preference shares or returned the money.

In July 2018, an arbitration panel rejected Maran’s claim of damages of Rs.1,323 crore for not issuing warrants to him and Kal Airways but awarded him a refund of Rs.579 crore plus interest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2020, the high court ordered SpiceJet to deposit ₹243 crore as interest payment.

On 13 February, the Supreme Court directed the immediate encashment of SpiceJet’s bank guarantee worth Rs.270 crore, which was to be paid to Maran and Kal Airways as part of the arbitral award.

The apex court also ordered SpiceJet to pay Rs.75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways within three months as the interest. On 7 July, the SC denied any further extension to SpiceJet {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SpiceJet is also dealing with a legal challenge in the Supreme Court from Credit Suisse due to a payment default. On 22 September, the Supreme Court granted permission for the low-fare airline to make monthly payments of $1 million to Credit Suisse over the next six months to settle its outstanding dues.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!