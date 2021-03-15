NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Monday denied interim relief to e-commerce company Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, which had sought direction on scrapping the new SMS regulations that have been rolled out to check spam messages and protect customers from online frauds.

“The high court only took cognizance of Indiamart’s plea today. It has issued a notice to Trai in the matter and asked the regulator to respond before the next hearing," said a lawyer aware of the proceedings.

The matter has been adjourned till 30 April.

In a writ petition, Indiamart, which provides online listing services to businesses across India, said a certain rule in Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) new SMS framework is “unconstitutional".

It said rule 25 of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, “ultra vires" or violates Trai Act, 1997, as it applies to business-to-business (B2B) messages. Clause 25 of TCCPR provides a complaint mechanism and mandates telecom operators to take action against the sender of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC).

Indiamart had sought direction from the high court for Trai to amend the definition of customers in TCCCPR, distinguishing between commercial and non-commercial subscribers.

With no clarity on commercial and non-commercials recipients, a blanket regulation has been implemented by telcos, as a result of which, Indiamart is facing issues to send SMSes to its B2B customers, the lawyer said.

Indiamart said the high court “must not allow" telecom service providers to impose penalty on companies who do not comply with the new SMS regulations and implement them.

“It is submitted that the respondent (Trai) by delegating adjudicatory powers to the access providers (telcos) and by not making reasonable classification and not acting on petitioner's (Indiamart) representation is acting arbitrarily and abusing its power and this court must not allow the same," Indiamart said in its petition.

On Friday, Trai said companies that do not implement the new regulations for sending commercial SMS to consumers within three days of its notice will be prohibited from doing so.

It reiterated the objective of the new SMS regulations, which were suspended by Trai on 9 March after their implementation by telecom operators sparked chaos, leading to SMSes and one-time passwords (OTP) getting dropped and failed transactions.

“It has been decided that those principle entities which do not comply with the regulatory needs, will be notified by the access providers to comply with the regulatory requirements within three days time, failing which the names of defaulting entities would be displayed on the website," Trai said.

The regulator said if the companies fail to adopt the new framework even after this period, they will not be allowed to send bulk communication using telecom resources.

Trai had issued the TCCCPR in July 2018 to “effectively deal with the nuisance of spam". The rules prohibit unregistered senders from initiating commercial messages, while registered companies are prevented from sending fraudulent messages to customers.

The rules mandate that telcos verify the content of every SMS with the registered text before delivering it to consumers. For this, telcos have adopted blockchain-based technology (or distributed ledger technology—DLT) that checks headers, or sender IDs, and content of every SMS originating from a registered source, while unregistered sources are rejected.

This means all transactional and promotional messages are supposed to have a standard template with header, preference and consent, which should be registered with the telecom operators.

