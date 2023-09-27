Delhi HC: DGCA can address pilots' notice period violations in the future
New Delhi: In its order on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court provided clarification on Akasa Air's plea, asserting that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is not completely barred from taking action against pilots who have violated their employment agreements with the airline. However, the court did not grant this plea in the specific case of Akasa Air.