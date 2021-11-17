Delhi HC directs CCI to quickly decide on notice to Amazon

The petition sought to protect the interests of about 6,000 traders who had supplied goods worth `10,000 crore to the Future Group and to recover the money from the group. On Tuesday, CAIT, represented by senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, also sought to put an end to the alleged anti-competitive activities of Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC and its group companies operating in India, which already have had a disastrous effect on crores of small traders.