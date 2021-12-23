NEW DELHI : The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to give details of all its bank accounts in connection to a plea by Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, seeking the execution of an arbitral award of ₹4,600 crore.

“DMRC is directed to furnish the details of bank accounts ... in Delhi or outside Delhi. It will also be mentioned in the affidavit, how much amount is lying in a particular account," the court ordered.

Justice Suresh Kait noted that DMRC has ₹1,642.69 crore available in its bank accounts, and said if the DAMEPL does not want to accept the corporation’s offer of taking over its debts to the extent of the award, the court can’t force it to do so.

“(DAMEPL says) if it has money in hand, in an escrow account, at least it can bargain with banks for restructuring etc. Suppose it passes on total liability to you, to pay to the lenders, it will lose the bargaining power. It is a decree holder; you (DMRC) are a judgment debtor. If your offer is accepted, no issues…But when it is not accepting that, this court can’t force it that you accept in this fashion," the judge said.

The judge observed that while the attachment of DMRC’s properties was not permitted, there was no such embargo with respect to its bank accounts.

The order comes after DAMEPL refused to accept DMRC’s offer to directly negotiate with the banks and repay the arbitral award money.

Appearing for DAMEPL, advocate Prateek Seksaria informed that its lenders have rejected DMRC’s proposal of taking care of its liabilities and contended that no special treatment can be given to the government in the present execution proceedings.

He argued that the government should “set an example" by paying the award instead, adding that even after DMRC deposited ₹1,000 crore in the escrow account, over ₹6,000 crore was still due. He also submitted that DAMEPL is entitled to the amount awarded in the arbitration proceedings as well as the benefit of “any surplus" which may be utilized to restart its businesses.

He also relied on DMRC’s affidavit to state that the corporation has over ₹5,800 crore in its bank accounts as on 17 December, with ₹1,642 crore being its earning and over ₹2,400 crore and ₹1,700 crore being its project allocation fund and deposit fund, respectively.

He sought that at least the admitted earnings of DMRC should straightaway be appropriated towards execution of the award.

However, this was opposed by solicitor general Tushar Mehta for DMRC, who submitted that they have no instructions with respect to the banks concerned rejecting the proposal and reiterated that the corporation taking over DAMEPL’s debts to the extent of the award and negotiating with the lenders would be in public interest.

