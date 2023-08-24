SpiceJet ordered to pay ₹100 crore to Marans to avoid Ajay Singh's arrest, asset attachment1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay ₹100 crore to Marans by Sept 10 or face asset attachment; Ajay Singh may be arrested.
Delhi High Court on Thursday directed SpiceJet to pay ₹100 crore to Marans by 10th of September or attachment of assets will start. Ajay Singh can also be arrested in case of non-payment by September 10.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message