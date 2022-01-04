Delhi HC dismisses Future Group’s plea to end proceedings against Amazon

1 min read.Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM ISTLivemint
MUMBAI :
The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions filed by Future Coupons Ltd and Future Retail Ltd seeking termination of proceedings against Amazon in the Singapore tribunal.
The high court's order follows a termination application filed by Future Coupons Ltd before the Delhi Court quashing the arbitration proceedings against Amazon in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).
Meanwhile, even as CCI has suspended the deal between Future and Amazon, the anti-trust watchdog has given Amazon time to file fresh documents by Feb 17 after which it will reconsider the approval for the deal.
