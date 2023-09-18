Delhi HC dismisses PepsiCo’s plea against Parle Agro

Delhi HC dismisses PepsiCo’s plea against Parle Agro1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:53 PM IST
PepsiCo had argued that 'For the Bold' is a registered trademark for their Doritos nacho chips brand globally and sought ₹2 crore in compensation for alleged unfair trade practices by Parle Argo
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed US food and beverage company PepsiCo's plea seeking an injunction in the trademark suit against Parle Agro regarding the use of "For the Bold" tagline for their beverage, B Fizz.
