comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.25 2.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.05 3.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.9 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 603.95 0.93%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Delhi HC dismisses PepsiCo’s plea against Parle Agro
Back

Delhi HC dismisses PepsiCo’s plea against Parle Agro

 1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:53 PM IST Krishna Yadav

PepsiCo had argued that 'For the Bold' is a registered trademark for their Doritos nacho chips brand globally and sought ₹2 crore in compensation for alleged unfair trade practices by Parle Argo

In 2017, PepsiCo began producing Doritos in India at its Kolkata plant. Doritos is a popular snack brand, worth billions of dollars in the US. (File Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
In 2017, PepsiCo began producing Doritos in India at its Kolkata plant. Doritos is a popular snack brand, worth billions of dollars in the US. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed US food and beverage company PepsiCo's plea seeking an injunction in the trademark suit against Parle Agro regarding the use of "For the Bold" tagline for their beverage, B Fizz.

The court, however, restricted Parle Agro from altering the label of "Bold" and prohibited them from prominently using the tagline "Bold" in any advertising campaign for their beverage until the all the pleas in the case are disposed.

According to the court, Parle is also prohibited from using the “Bold" label in their campaigns, and any such advertisements must be immediately taken down and discontinued. PepsiCo can approach the court in case of non-compliance by Parle.

The court found Parle's plea challenging PepsiCo's trademark to be "tenable" and scheduled a 40-minute submission and hearing for October without any scope for any further adjournment.

In 2021, PepsiCo had filed a lawsuit against Parle for their new juice-based beverage called B Fizz, which carries the tagline "Be the Fizz. For the Bold." This beverage was promoted by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and is available in over 20,000 cities and towns in India.

PepsiCo had argued that "For the Bold" is a registered trademark for their Doritos nacho chips brand globally and sought 2 crore in compensation for alleged unfair trade practices by Parle Argo.

In 2017, PepsiCo began producing Doritos in India at its Kolkata plant. Doritos is a popular snack brand, worth billions of dollars in the US.

PepsiCo, known for brands like Lay's, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker, reported double-digit organic revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Parle Argo, meanwhile, is also embroiled in a trademark case involving Intercontinental Great Brands, which owns the Oreo brand of biscuits. This case relates to vanilla cream-filled chocolate biscuits called Fabio/Fab!o and their alleged resemblance and deceptive similarity to Oreo biscuits.

In February, a single bench of the Delhi high court issued an interim injunction prohibiting Parle from selling Fabio Biscuits, noting that they had infringed on registered trademarks. Parle has challenged the order.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 05:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App