Delhi HC grants damages worth 16 lakh to Mondelez India

Delhi HC grants damages worth ₹16 lakh to Mondelez India2 min read . 12:13 AM IST
- The court said the colour scheme of Neeraj Food’s product is deceptively identical to the Cadbury brand
NEW DELHI :The Delhi High Court has directed Neeraj Food Products to pay ₹16 lakh in damages to Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd for infringing its trademark.
NEW DELHI :The Delhi High Court has directed Neeraj Food Products to pay ₹16 lakh in damages to Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd for infringing its trademark.
In an order, Justice Pratibha Singh said: “In view of the flagrant violations of the plaintiff’s (Mondelez) rights, damages to the tune of ₹16 lakh are awarded in favour of the plaintiff. The court also restrained Neeraj Foods from infringing or using the products James / James Bond for its products."
In an order, Justice Pratibha Singh said: “In view of the flagrant violations of the plaintiff’s (Mondelez) rights, damages to the tune of ₹16 lakh are awarded in favour of the plaintiff. The court also restrained Neeraj Foods from infringing or using the products James / James Bond for its products."
Additionally, the court said the colour scheme for Neeraj Food’s product is identical to Mondelez’s chocolate brand Cadbury’s label and packaging and the marks are also confusingly and ‘deceptively’ similar.
The law suit by Mondelez had sought permanent injunction and damages for infringement of trademark and copyright and unfair competition, among other reliefs.
Mondelez started its operations in 1947 and is a market leader in confectionary chocolate products globally. Some of its brands include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Gems, Cadbury 5 Star, Bournvita, Cadbury Perk.
Mondelez filed the case against Neeraj Food in 2005. In its plea, the company alleged that Neeraj Food launched a chocolate product under ‘James Bond’ mark, with an identical arrangement, colour scheme, and layout as that of Cabury’s Gems.
Mondelez said Neeraj Food, its proprietors, partners, directors and distributors franchisees be restrained from using the trade mark James/ or James Bond or other trademark that are remotely similar to the ones of Mondelez. It also prayed to recall the products, marketing, promotional and advertising materials bearing trademarks James Bond and other trade marks deceptively similar to the trade marks Gems and hand them over to the Mondelez representatives.
In an interim order in 2007, the HC had directed Neeraj Food from using the trade marks. In 2011, the parties tried to settle the matter, but the talks had failed.
While deciding on the merits of the trade mark, the court said: “In view of the contumacious conduct of the defendant (Neeraj Food) in infringing the well-known mark, label and packaging of the plaintiffs, this court is convinced it is a fit case for the award of damages. A comparison of the defendant’s infringing product and packaging thereof leaves no manner of doubt that the same is a complete knock-off, of the plaintiffs’ CADBURY GEMS."