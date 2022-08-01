Delhi HC grants damages worth 16 lakh to Mondelez India

While deciding on the merits of the trade mark, the court said: “In view of the contumacious conduct of the defendant (Neeraj Food) in infringing the well-known mark, label and packaging of the plaintiffs, this court is convinced it is a fit case for the award of damages. A comparison of the defendant’s infringing product and packaging thereof leaves no manner of doubt that the same is a complete knock-off, of the plaintiffs’ CADBURY GEMS."

