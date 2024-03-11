The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a a show-cause notice to the resolution professional (RP) of Go First airline, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for prima facie willfully disobeying judicial orders on allowing inspection and maintenance of lessors' aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Prima facie, the orders of this court have been wilfully disobeyed by the respondent/ RP. Issue notice to show cause as to why proceedings of contempt be not initiated...," Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said.

The counsel for the RP submitted that he was willing to revert to the position regarding the maintenance of the aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 15.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by one of the lessors – DAE (SY22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company.

According to the plea, the aircraft were not being maintained by the RP. Besides, the plea said that they were not allowed to do inspection, and scrutinise documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several other lessors have also raised similar issues and contentions regarding the non-compliance of orders passed by the court from time to time.

The petitioner told court that RP wilfully failed to undertake regular maintenance and monthly inspections of aircraft and to provide aircraft records and documents.

On the other hand, the RP submitted that there was no wilful disobedience of court orders and that he was taking steps to effectuate such compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, in October, the Delhi High Court, permitted the lessors to engage security personnel round-the-clock to protect their aircraft lying idle for several months.

It had also asked the RP to share documents related to the maintenance of aircraft, engines and airframes with its lessors.

Earlier, the NCLT-appointed RP, tasked with managing Go First, had told the high court that returning aircraft to the lessors would render the airline, which has 7,000 employees to look after, "dead". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 10, 2023, the NCLT admitted the airline's voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed Abhilash Lal as the interim RP to manage the carrier.

The lessors had earlier told the high court that the denial of deregistration by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was "illegitimate".

The lessors who have approached the high court are Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Limited, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Limited, Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Limited, SMBC Aviation Capital Limited, SFV Aircraft Holdings IRE 9 DAC Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Ltd, DAE SY 22 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company and BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, GY Aviation Lease 1722 Co Ltd, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd, Sky High XCV Leasing Company Ltd, Star Rising Aviation 13 Ltd, Bluesky 31 Leasing Company Ltd and Bluesky 19 Leasing Company Ltd have also approached the high court.

On May 22, 2023, the NCLAT upheld the order of the Delhi-based principal bench of NCLT, which had admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, and appointed an interim RP to suspend the company's board.

Several lessors approached the aviation regulator for deregistration and repossession of 45 planes they had leased to the carrier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go First has stopped flying since May 3, 2023.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!