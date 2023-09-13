New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to the resolution professional of Go First and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea filed by the airline's aircraft lessor BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd. The lessor sought further direction from the court on the inspection report submitted by them in the court.

The court also noted that assets are valuable and “can't go like that".

BOC Aviation informed the court that their planes were in poor condition upon inspection. The main body and landing gear were not maintained and were dirty. The aircraft lessor has reported the presence of algae on their plane, which is likely due to unusual rain. Additionally, water has accumulated on the plane as it was not covered. There are also multiple scratches on the panels and evidence of imperfect maintenance.

The lessor also informed the court that their aircraft had been in long-term storage in Coonoor even prior to the moratorium with the engines removed on 6 December 2022, and no commercial flight happened since December 2022, so our plane is further deteriorating.

Another aircraft lessor, ACG Aircraft Leasing has also sought court intervention, requesting further directions in their recent plea. This comes after their private filing earlier this month, where they urged Go First airline to replace missing components, including fan blades, in their leased jets. The court, however, declined to provide immediate guidance, citing issues with the submitted documents, and has requested a resubmission later today. The court is scheduled to hear the ongoing deregistration case filed by the multiple aircraft and engine lessors later today.

In an interim order passed in July, the Delhi High Court single bench allowed the lessors to inspect their parked aircraft. The order was later upheld by the division bench of the High Court and Supreme Court.

Go First, earlier owned by the Wadia Group, filed for insolvency attributing financial troubles to Pratt and Whitney's faulty engines. NCLT admitted the case on 10 May, suspended the board and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.