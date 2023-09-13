Delhi HC issues notice to Go First resolution professional, DGCA on plane maintenance1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notice to the resolution professional of Go First and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea filed by the airline's aircraft lessor BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd. The lessor sought further direction from the court on the inspection report submitted by them in the court.