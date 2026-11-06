Delhi HC issues notice to Red Bull on food regulator's review plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Red Bull India on a review petition filed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), challenging the court’s earlier order that set aside its direction restricting the use of the term “energy drink” on the beverage maker’s products.

The matter has been listed for a hearing in January, along with petitions filed by other beverage companies, including PepsiCo India, Reliance Consumer Products, and Monster Energy India, challenging FSSAI’s action against the use of the “energy drink” description.

Justice Amit Mahajan asked Red Bull to file its response to the review plea.

The dispute began after FSSAI issued a direction on 30 June, asking Red Bull India to stop using the term “energy drink” on its products. A subsequent communication was issued on 17 July.

Red Bull approached the high court, arguing that it had been using the description in India for several years and that the regulator had earlier permitted the use of the term for products falling under specified food categories.

The court later set aside the FSSAI direction, holding that the regulator had not given Red Bull an adequate opportunity to respond before passing the order. The court, however, did not decide whether the term “energy drink” could be used on the products.

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Following Red Bull’s challenge, other major beverage companies also approached the high court against the FSSAI crackdown. PepsiCo India challenged the action covering its Sting and Adrenaline Rush products, while Monster Energy India challenged directions covering Monster Energy and Predator Energy.

Reliance Consumer Products separately moved the court over the use of the term on its Campa Energy Drink-Gold Boost. The companies have argued that FSSAI acted without giving them prior notice or an opportunity to be heard.

The court subsequently granted interim relief to the companies. In the PepsiCo and Monster cases, Justice Mahajan stayed the regulator’s orders after noting that they had been passed without show-cause notices and an opportunity of hearing. Delhi HC notice to Red Bull on FSSAI review plea; energy drink cases listed for JanuaryThe court allowed the companies to sell existing stock carrying the “energy drink” description, while not permitting fresh manufacturing with the disputed label.

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The companies also told the court that the action had affected their existing inventory and packaging, which had already been manufactured and printed with the “energy drink” description.