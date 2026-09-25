Delhi HC issues notice to Riju Ravindran on Byju’s Alpha plea to enforce ₹8 crore DIFC court order

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Byju’s co-founder Riju Ravindran and the resolution professional (RP) of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s, on a plea by Byju’s Alpha seeking enforcement of a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Court order directing Ravindran to pay $840,000, approximately ₹8 crore, in legal costs.

Justice Manoj Jain, who heard the matter, described it as an interesting case concerning the enforcement in India of a foreign court’s costs order. The matter will next be heard on 23 October.

According to the plea seen by Mint, the DIFC Court awarded Byju’s Alpha $840,000 in legal costs in its 23 January order after rejecting Ravindran’s challenge to proceedings seeking enforcement of a separate $540.647 million judgment against him by the US Bankruptcy Court. Ravindran had also challenged measures including a worldwide freezing order over his assets.

The $840,000 costs award is the subject of the Delhi High Court case.

Byju’s Alpha has asked the Delhi High Court to attach and sell Ravindran’s assets to recover the costs. It has also sought directions requiring him to disclose details of his movable and immovable assets.

Byju’s Alpha Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in September 2021 as a special-purpose financing vehicle and an indirect subsidiary of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju’s. It was established to receive the proceeds of a term loan and borrowed $1.2 billion under a credit and guarantee agreement in November 2021.

Byju’s Alpha later alleged that around $533 million of the loan proceeds was transferred out of its control, leading to legal proceedings against Riju Ravindran and other Byju’s executives.

Emails sent to Shailendra Ajmera, the resolution professional of Think & Learn, Riju Ravindran and Byju’s Alpha remained unanswered till press time.

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From $1.2 billion loan to US judgment It subsequently initiated adversary proceedings in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court involving Riju Ravindran, Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath and Anita Kishore, over claims including breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent transfer and conversion.

On 14 March 2025, the Delaware Bankruptcy Court entered judgment against Riju Ravindran, holding him liable for breach of fiduciary duty and conversion and directing him to pay $540.647 million, along with pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs. The court also declared transfers of the Alpha Funds null and void.

Byju’s Alpha then approached the DIFC Court in May 2025 seeking recognition and enforcement of the US judgment against Ravindran. It also sought urgent protective measures over his assets.

The DIFC Court issued an interim worldwide freezing order against Ravindran on 21 May 2025, along with an information-provision order and proprietary injunction. Separately, in another DIFC proceeding, the court issued a worldwide freezing order against Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath in support of related US proceedings. Ravindran challenged the DIFC Court’s jurisdiction, but the challenge was dismissed on 26 August 2025.

On 23 January 2026, the DIFC Court continued the protective orders, rejected Ravindran’s plea and awarded Byju’s Alpha $840,000 in costs.

The 23 January 2026 order is a costs order arising separately from the much larger $540.647 million US judgment, whose recognition and enforcement is pending before the DIFC Court.

The ₹ 158 crore trail The company has separately sought directions against Think & Learn’s RP over ₹158 crore currently held in a fixed deposit. It wants the RP to disclose the bank, branch, account and fixed-deposit details and has sought attachment of the money, along with accrued interest, towards satisfaction of the decree.

The ₹158 crore came from a settlement between Ravindran and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during Think & Learn’s insolvency. After GLAS Trust challenged the settlement, the Supreme Court set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order and directed that the money be kept under the control of the committee of creditors (CoC). The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) later ordered the amount to be placed in an interest-bearing fixed deposit without withdrawal rights.

Legal battles multiply The latest Delhi High Court case adds another front to Byju’s prolonged legal battles across India, the US, Singapore and Dubai. Think & Learn has been under insolvency proceedings since 16 July 2024, when the NCLT admitted BCCI’s ₹158.9 crore claim.

GLAS Trust, representing lenders to Byju’s Alpha, challenged the ₹158 crore settlement offered by Riju Ravindran. The challenge has blocked the settlement and kept Think & Learn under insolvency proceedings despite the proposed settlement.

Separately, Qatar Holding’s dispute over the Aakash acquisition resulted in a July 2025 Singapore arbitration award of more than $235 million against Byju Raveendran and Byju’s Investments. Enforcement proceedings are pending before the Karnataka High Court.