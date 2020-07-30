New Delhi: The Delhi High court has issued summons to Hewlett Packard (HP) India and others on a plea by an ex-employee alleging wrongful termination and allegations of corrupt and anti-competitive practices. The order was passed on Tuesday.

The court has asked the defendants to file written statement within 30 days along with an affidavit of admission and denial of documents filed by the plaintiff Manoj Kumar Grover.

The next date of hearing is on 21 September.

Summons were also issued to all defendants including former Managing Director Sumeer Chandra, Chief Human Resource Officer, Global Compliance Program Manager and others. The order was passed on Tuesday.

“Having acted as the whistleblower and being the one to bring such rampant practices to the awareness of the senior leadership in HP India and to the relevant persons in HP Global, the Plaintiff was shocked to see the brazen retaliation that the Plaintiff was being subject to in complete violation of the Global HP Policies. It is this consistent retaliation which has resulted in the Plaintiff being issued the Termination Notice, on the ground that the Plaintiff had participated in unethical practices 􏰂 based on an investigation that was admittedly triggered by the disclosures of the Plaintiff itself." His plea reads.

He has further alleged that HP India was actively attempting to influence the award of government projects and tenders, and there were rampant attempts by senior executives to influence various projects.

He has prayed for compensation of 1 crore rupees for the loss of seniority due to the continuous harassment by the Defendants for the period starting from 2016 till the date of filing the present suit and an amount of 3 crore for the loss of reputation caused within the Defendant Company thereby causing loss of credit worthiness within the industry.

He has further prayed for ₹17 crores for the loss of employment within the specified industry, ₹10 crores due to the mental harassment incurred upon him and his family due to the physical and professional harm inflicted upon for the period starting from 2014.

He has also prayed for a declaration that the plaintiff has been wrongfully terminated by finding the termination notice to be unlawful, baseless and devoid of merit.

“HP has a strict anti-retaliation policy, which includes a prohibition on retaliating against employees for reporting misconduct. HP requires its employees, partners and suppliers to adhere to the highest standards of integrity and ethical business conduct. We conduct reviews as needed and take appropriate actions to ensure compliance with our standards, but we don’t comment on specific situations." HP Spokesperson said in a statement.

Prasid Bannerjee contributed to this story

