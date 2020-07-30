“Having acted as the whistleblower and being the one to bring such rampant practices to the awareness of the senior leadership in HP India and to the relevant persons in HP Global, the Plaintiff was shocked to see the brazen retaliation that the Plaintiff was being subject to in complete violation of the Global HP Policies. It is this consistent retaliation which has resulted in the Plaintiff being issued the Termination Notice, on the ground that the Plaintiff had participated in unethical practices 􏰂 based on an investigation that was admittedly triggered by the disclosures of the Plaintiff itself." His plea reads.