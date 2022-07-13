Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo bank accounts1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:36 PM IST
Vivo was allowed to operate its accounts on the condition that it give a guarantee of ₹950 cr and maintain ₹250 cr in its accounts
Vivo was allowed to operate its accounts on the condition that it give a guarantee of ₹950 cr and maintain ₹250 cr in its accounts
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : The Delhi high court on Wednesday lifted a freeze on Vivo India’s bank accounts ordered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week, in a case of suspected money laundering.