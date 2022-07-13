Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo bank accounts

Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo bank accounts

The matter will be heard further on 28 July.
1 min read . 11:36 PM ISTPriyanka Gawande

Vivo was allowed to operate its accounts on the condition that it give a guarantee of 950 cr and maintain 250 cr in its accounts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI :The Delhi high court on Wednesday lifted a freeze on Vivo India’s bank accounts ordered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week, in a case of suspected money laundering.

MUMBAI :The Delhi high court on Wednesday lifted a freeze on Vivo India’s bank accounts ordered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week, in a case of suspected money laundering.

The company was allowed to operate its accounts on the condition that it provide a bank guarantee of 950 crore and maintain 250 crore in its accounts.

The company was allowed to operate its accounts on the condition that it provide a bank guarantee of 950 crore and maintain 250 crore in its accounts.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

A bench led by Justice Yashwant Varma gave Vivo India seven days to comply, and asked the company to submit details about its bank activities and remittances to the ED.

The matter will be heard further on 28 July.

The high court on Friday directed ED to decide by 13 July on Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s representation seeking permission to operate its frozen accounts. The court also asked the federal financial crime investigation agency to seek instructions on a plea by Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd’s plea challenging freezing of its nine bank accounts.

The ED last week blocked nearly 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo’s India business and associates that were holding 465 crore as part of a probe into alleged money-laundering by the company.

The agency also raided 48 locations of Vivo and 23 related entities this week, alleging that sale proceeds of Vivo India were transferred out of the country to show losses and avoid paying taxes. The ED also claimed to have found fixed deposits of 66 crore of Vivo India, 2kg gold bars, and 73 lakh in cash.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Vivo had filed a writ petition before the high court, seeking the quashing of ED’s 5 July order freezing the bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The company submitted to the court that the agency’s decision will cause “grave injustice" to it, which will also negatively impact its reputation and business operations.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.