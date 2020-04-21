Delhi HC order on Indiabulls Finance worry mutual fund companies

MUMBAI : The Delhi high court's order restraining coercive action against mortgage lender IndiaBulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) for not paying the dues to its creditors is likely to have implications for the entire mutual fund industry. The HC has passed an interim order granting relief to the company for not making payment to its creditors on account of the lockdown.

During a hearing conducted over videoconferencing, IHFL counsel Rajiv Nayar cited the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 27 March circular and said that it has become impossible for the company to recover debts owed to it by various institutions due to the regulatory measures announced by the central government, consequent to disruption on account of the covid-19 and to ensure the continuity of viable businesses.

The RBI circular in question gave liberty to all banks and financial institution to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding between 1 March and 31 May, subject to the borrower making such a request.

Disputing the applicability of the aforesaid circular, Senior Advocate Neeraj Malhotra appearing for Securities and Exchange Board of India said that it does not affect the liabilities arising from non- convertible debentures.

The court however passed the ad-interim order owing to the peculiar facts of this case and the present lockdown, till the next date of hearing. The court will now hear the matter on 19 May.

This has created panic among mutual fund houses which fear that more non-banking finance companies could take the legal route to stop payments on their debentures.

“This order does add to the confusion, but in absence of any clear regulatory go-ahead (on providing moratorium for repayment for bonds) we will have to decide on case-to-case basis and see if they have similar allowance from courts," said another CEO of a mid-sized fund house.

On 12 April 2020, Mint had reported that SEBI is reluctant to offer a moratorium to nearly ₹1 lakh crore of commercial paper and bond coming up for repayment in the first quarter of current fiscal by allowing them to extend their maturity.

The regulator feels that granting such a dispensation will create hardships to consumers, including retail investors, who are investors in these bonds either directly or through mutual funds.

Many of these issuers, facing repayment concerns and liquidity crisis due to the prolonged lockdown, have sought Sebi’s approval for rolling over the maturity of the papers as a relief measure.

"We are in capital markets and will go with the regulator's guidelines and prescribed norms. If any other NCD issuer or CP issuer gets a similar relief from courts then we would structure our funds accordingly, perhaps through a side-pocket," said the CEO of a fund house.

In addition debentures are private contracts and if majority of debenture trustees agree then the terms of bonds can be changed, said a regulatory official.

In March, debt funds faced unprecedented redemption pressures and ₹111,531 crore was the net debt fund outflow across industry, excluding liquid and overnight funds.

To meet these pressures, debt funds either sell off better rated bonds to meet redemption pressures leaving remaining investors even more exposed to risky paper. If a fund cannot sell bonds to meet redemptions, it will borrow, in effect conducting a 'carry trade' based on borrowing at one rate and lending at another.

They had been borrowing from the banks is at MCLR (Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate), which is currently at around 8%, said a debt fund manager.

According to Prime database data, corporate bonds worth ₹91,902 crore and commercial papers worth ₹77,797 crore are coming up for maturity at the end of May 2020. Besides, ₹47,579 crore worth corporate bonds with ratings below AAA are due for maturity over the next two months.