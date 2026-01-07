In relief to Vedanta Ltd, the Delhi High Court has ordered status quo on the Union government’s direction asking the company to stop operations and hand over the CB-OS/2 offshore oil and gas block in Gujarat to the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC).
Delhi HC orders status quo on govt's move to take over Vedanta’s Gujarat offshore oil block
SummaryThe High Court has granted a status quo on the Union government's order directing Vedanta to hand over its offshore block in Gujarat to ONGC.
