Delhi HC orders status quo on govt's move to take over Vedanta’s Gujarat offshore oil block

In relief to Vedanta Ltd, the Delhi High Court has ordered status quo on the Union government’s direction asking the company to stop operations and hand over the CB-OS/2 offshore oil and gas block in Gujarat to the Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC).
A single judge bench of Justice Amit Sharma passed the interim order on Tuesday, and released today.
The order effectively puts the government’s takeover plan on hold while Vedanta’s legal challenge is examined. The court issued notice to the government and ONGC and listed the matter for further hearing on 27 February 2026.
Emailed queries sent to Vedanta seeking a response remained unanswered till press time.
The dispute and government action
The case concerns the offshore oil and gas block near Suvali in Gujarat, which Vedanta has operated since 1998 under a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Union government and consortium partners, including ONGC.
The PSC permitted exploration and production for a 25-year term, which expired in June 2023.
In 2017, the government introduced a policy allowing extensions of older, pre-New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) oil and gas contracts, subject to conditions. Relying on this policy, Vedanta applied for a 10-year extension in June 2021, ahead of the PSC’s expiry. After the contract ended, the government allowed operations to continue through multiple interim extensions between 2023 and 2024, pending a final decision.
On 19 September 2025, the government rejected Vedanta’s extension request, citing alleged unpaid dues and non-compliance with policy conditions. The rejection directed Vedanta to immediately cease petroleum operations, vacate the site, and hand over custody and assets to ONGC on an “as-is-where-is” basis.
The ministry of petroleum and natural gas issued the order and implemented through the directorate general of hydrocarbons.
Vedanta challenged this directive by filing a writ petition before the Delhi High Court.
Interim relief
Vedanta submitted that it had applied for an extension within the time frame under the 2017 policy, but the government delayed its decision for years while permitting operations. It argued that the rejection was arbitrary, based on dues that were never raised earlier, and that liabilities under the PSC are shared among partners.
The company also said it had paid its share of the disputed amounts under protest. Further, Vedanta contended that an abrupt shutdown of offshore operations would be impractical and unsafe, and that the order was issued without adequate hearing or adherence to contractual safeguards.
The government countered that Vedanta has no legal or constitutional right to an extension of a purely contractual arrangement. It maintained that extensions are discretionary, guided by public interest, and that natural resources belong to the people, with the State acting as trustee.
The government cited alleged unpaid dues—$14.54 million linked to profit petroleum and drilling costs, $10.13 million towards Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) deductions, and $1.54 million relating to past audit issues—and said clearance of all dues was mandatory under the 2017 extension policy.
It added that Vedanta failed to meet policy conditions and that the decision was lawful and fair.
According to Vedanta, it cleared all outstanding amounts cited in the rejection order by paying ₹695.49 crore on 2 December 2025, solely to resolve the dispute during the pendency of the case.
In its interim order, the High Court noted that Vedanta had raised arguable and substantive issues warranting consideration. As a result, the court directed both sides to maintain the status quo, effectively keeping the government’s takeover order in abeyance until further hearing.