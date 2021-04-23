Bengaluru: The Delhi High Court has dismissed an interim injunction plea by Bengaluru-based payments firm PhonePe, against competitor BharatPe, on the use of the ‘Pe’ suffix.

According to the court order, passed on April 15, the Delhi High Court said that the evidence presently at hand is insufficient to come to a definitive conclusion that the “Pe" suffix would in the public consciousness, indelibly be associated with PhonePe’s services.

“Barring the common “Pe" suffix, it cannot be said that the ‘PhonePe’ trademark of the plaintiff and the ‘BharatPe’ trademark of the defendant are confusingly or deceptively similar. As words, they are entirely different, except for the “Pe" suffix. “Phone" and “Bharat" are not even phonetically similar," added the court order.

The case was heard by a single bench of Justice C Hari Shankar. Mint has seen a copy of the court order on the matter.

Earlier in September 2019, PhonePe had sought an injunction lawsuit at the Delhi High Court against BharatPe, over the usage of ‘Pe’ in their brand and app names. However, both companies have been arguing against the use of the suffix, since 2018, even before the official lawsuit.

A BharatPe spokesperson declined to comment.

"The case is still sub-judice before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court. This order only relates to our application for temporary injunction in an ongoing trademark dispute pertaining to use of the mark 'Pe'. PhonePe will continue to pursue this trial to defend its popular and dominant brand positioning and take necessary steps to prevent any misuse of its mark," said a PhonePe spokesperson replying to Mint's queries.

The legal counsel of PhonePe argued at the court, that the company was the prior adopter of the ‘PhonePe’ trademark and its variants, with ‘Pe’ being an ‘essential, dominant and distinguishing feature’ of the payment platform’s registered trademark identity.

“A consumer of average intelligence and imperfect recollection, on seeing the defendants’ mark ‘BharatPe’ would notice, particularly, the ‘Pe’ suffix. The use of the ‘Pe’ suffix by the defendants is bound to result, in the mind of such a consumer, of an impression of association /connection/nexus of the services provided under such mark, with the plaintiff (PhonePe)," argued the legal counsel of PhonePe.

PhonePe further accused competitor BharatPe of infringement and copying the former’s distinctive and essential “Pe" mark, to create initial confusion, in the mind of the consumer. And with services of both firms being similar, the infringement would result in ‘ irreparable financial loss to PhonePe.

To this, the Delhi High Court said that ‘it does not appear, at a plain glance, that the colouring of the letters in the two marks (of PhonePe and BharatPe), or their font, is the same. Further, the Court also quashed PhonePe’s claim that both companies compete in the same space, as BharatPe’s quick-response code continues to be interoperable with all other Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps including PhonePe.

Earlier in September, last year, BharatPe’s rival firms had complained to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sent the company legal notices on the nationalistic marketing, which it had undertaken on-ground.

