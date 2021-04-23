Delhi HC rejects PhonePe’s injunction on ‘Pe’ usage

To this, the Delhi High Court said that ‘it does not appear, at a plain glance, that the colouring of the letters in the two marks (of PhonePe and BharatPe), or their font, is the same. Further, the Court also quashed PhonePe’s claim that both companies compete in the same space, as BharatPe’s quick-response code continues to be interoperable with all other Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps including PhonePe.