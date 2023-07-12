Delhi HC refuses stay on lessors inspecting Go First aircraft

Delhi HC refuses stay on lessors inspecting Go First aircraft2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:29 PM IST
On 5 July, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court permitted the lessors of the airline to inspect and carry out maintenance work of Go First's 30 aircraft within the next three days.
New Delhi: A division bench of the Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Go First's resolution professional (RP) challenging an earlier order that allowed lessors to inspect the airline's aircraft and their parts at regular intervals.
