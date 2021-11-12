Delhi HC rejects BharatPe petitions against PhonePe’s ‘Pe’ trademark

“The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has not held the cancellation actions to be “frivolous or baseless". As a matter of fact, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court has not said anything on the merits of the cancellation actions. On a procedural aspect, the Hon’ble Court has only directed Resilient to adopt a different route to file these cancellation actions, and Resilient is exploring its legal remedies in this regard. It is again unfortunate that PhonePe has misquoted from the order of the Hon’ble Delhi High Court as regards the conduct of Resilient," said a BharatPe spokesperson, in response to Mint’s queries.