Delhi HC rejects Pepsi’s plea against Parle

Delhi HC rejects PepsiCo's injunction request in trademark dispute with Parle Agro over ‘For The Bold’ tagline for B Fizz.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court (HC) on Monday rejected American food and beverage maker PepsiCo’s request for an injunction in a trademark dispute with Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd over the use of the “For The Bold" tagline for its new drink, B Fizz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the court did limit Parle from altering the “Bold" label or from prominently featuring the “Bold" tagline in any of its beverage advertising till a resolution is reached in Parle’s challenge to PepsiCo’s “Bold" trademark registration. The court said any such ads must be immediately removed and discontinued. If Parle fails to comply with the order, PepsiCo may approach the court, it added.

The HC deemed Parle’s challenge to PepsiCo’s trademark as “tenable" and scheduled a hearing for October, with no room for adjournment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2021, PepsiCo had initiated legal action against Parle over its new juice-based beverage, B Fizz, featuring the tagline “Be The Fizz. For The Bold". The drink was endorsed by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and is available in over 20,000 cities across India.

PepsiCo contended that “For The Bold" is a globally registered trademark for its Doritos nacho chips brand and is seeking ₹2 crore in damages, alleging unfair trade practices by Parle Agro.

In 2017, PepsiCo began producing Doritos in India at its Kolkata plant. Doritos is a popular snack brand, worth billions of dollars in the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PepsiCo, known for brands like Lay’s, Cheetos, Gatorade, Mountain Dew and Quaker, reported double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Parle Agro is also embroiled in a legal battle in high court in a trademark case relating to its vanilla cream-filled chocolate biscuits, Fab!o, with Intercontinental Great Brands, owners of the Oreo brand of biscuits, allegedly for deceptive trade practices by Parle for the uncanny similarity to the Oreo mark.