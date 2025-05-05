Delhi HC rejects RCB plea against Uber ad, cites spirit of sportsmanship

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, owner of the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), seeking to restrain Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd from running a bike-taxi advertisement that allegedly distorts one of RCB’s popular slogans.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee rejected RCB’s plea for an interim injunction, ruling that the advertisement is in the context of a game of cricket and must be viewed in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The impugned advertisement is in the context of a game of cricket, a game of sportsmanship, which, in the opinion of this court, does not call for any interference of any sort at this stage,” the court held.

“Interference by this court at this stage would tantamount to allowing the plaintiff to run on water with assurances of their not falling. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed. No order as to costs.”

Also Read: IPL franchise RCB sues Uber for alleged trademark misuse in viral ad promoting bike taxi The lawsuit, filed over Uber’s “Baddies in Bengaluru” ad featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Travis Head, accused the company of unauthorized use and distortion of RCB's slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde” and indirect misuse of its trademark.

The ad, which has garnered over 2 million views since its release on 5 April, shows a fictional character spray-painting the words “Royal Challengers Bangalore” in a stadium logistics room, which RCB claimed was a deliberate and mocking reference.

Trademark misuse allegations During the hearing, RCB argued that the franchise holds a registered trademark for "Royal Challengers Bengaluru" and that the slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde”—meaning “This year, the cup is ours”—is widely recognized among its Kannada-speaking fanbase.

It claimed that the advertisement is an act of disparagement and trademark misuse, as it features a fictional character — played by Head — entering a stadium’s logistics room and spray-painting the words “Royal Challengers Bangalore,” a deliberate distortion of the official name. Though the ad avoids using full team names and instead labels the fixture as “Bengaluru vs Hyderabad,” RCB’s legal team argued that the allusions to their brand are unmistakable.

Also Read: Bankers, lawyers in a tizzy after SC scraps JSW Steel’s Bhushan buy “This is a targeted attempt to mock and dilute the identity of Royal Challengers Bengaluru,” the counsel submitted earlier in court. The team’s supporters, they claimed, have expressed widespread offence, while others have used the ad to ridicule RCB online—amplifying reputational harm.

In response, Uber strongly contested the claims, arguing that RCB has “severely and massively underestimated the Indian public’s sense of humour—including that of their own fanbase.”

Uber positioned the ad as a lighthearted promotional campaign, intended to promote Uber Moto as a faster alternative in Bengaluru’s notorious traffic. The ad is set in the context of the 13 May IPL clash between RCB and SRH and encourages viewers to consider bike taxis to reach the stadium in time.

Addressing Travis Head’s role, Uber’s counsel clarified in court that the player introduces himself with a pun—“Hyderabadi”—which is not intended as a slur or negative character. Rather, it metaphorically suggests that Sunrisers Hyderabad will “royally challenge” RCB in the upcoming match.