Delhi HC restrains crypto firms from using Tata trademark

Tata Sons discovered the website named ‘www.tatabonus.com’, in June 2021, via which Hakunamatata was found to be offering for sale and exchange cryptocurrency by the name of “Tata" coin. On search, it was revealed that Hakunamatata was the entity behind the website. Besides cryptocurrency, the latter was found to be selling merchandise, such as t-shirts, shorts, caps, facemasks etc, under the name ‘TATA’.