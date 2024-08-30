Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand following ‘misbranding’ of non-vegetarian Patanjali Divya Dant Manjan

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to clarify its stance on a petition against the misbranding of Patanjali Divya Dant Manjan, which is labeled as vegetarian but contains fish extract. The matter will be heard in November.

Published30 Aug 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand following ‘misbranding’ of non-vegetarian Patanjali Divya Dant Manjan(AFP)

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to clarify its stand following a petition against the misbranding of Patanjali Divya Dant Manjan. The plea noted that the toothpaste had been tagged as a vegetarian product despite containing fish extract.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Centre, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India as well as Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy, Yoga guru Ramdev and other related parties following the petition.

The matter is slated to be heard again in the month of November.

According to the petition, Divya Dant Manjan is currently sold with a ‘green dot’ symbolising that it is a vegetarian commodity. The plea however noted that the product contained samudraphen (sepia officinalis) which is derived from fish extract — making it a ‘misbranding’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The law does not mandate declaration of a ‘drug’ as vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

The petitioner claimed that this discovery was "distressing" for him and his family which consumes only vegetarian ingredients/products on account of religious beliefs and sentiments.

The plea further stated that Baba Ramdev admitted in a YouTube video that "Samudra fen," used in the product, is animal-based, despite the product being marketed as vegetarian with a green dot on its packaging.

The development came mere days after the Supreme Court stayed a Central notification omitting rule against misleading advertisements of ayurvedic and unani drugs. The apex court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

Earlier in August the Supreme Court had closed closed the contempt proceedings initiated against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited for "violation" of the undertakings given before the court in the misleading advertisements case.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand following 'misbranding' of non-vegetarian Patanjali Divya Dant Manjan

