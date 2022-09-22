Delhi HC seeks response from Google on WinZO suit2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:41 PM IST
- WinZO’s lawsuit is based on the argument that Google’s pilot is discriminatory and amounts to unfair trade practices as it favors certain gaming apps
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Delhi High Court has asked Google to submit a written response in four weeks in the lawsuit filed by real money gaming firm WinZO, seeking injunction against the big tech’s new pilot program that only allows daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy to list their apps on the Play Store. The first hearing in the lawsuit was held on September 22.