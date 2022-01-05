Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi HC stays arbitration proceedings in Singapore between Amazon and Future

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed Amazon's arbitration proceedings in Singapore Tribunal against Future Group. This came after a single judge bench dismissed Future Group petitions yesterday seeking to end Amazon arbitration.

In its plea, the Future group has challenged the court’s January 4 order that dismissed its petition seeking quashing of arbitration proceedings that were initiated by Amazon in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

Currently, a dispute between Future Group and Amazon is underway at the Singapore arbitration panel, but both sides have been fighting parallel cases in various courts to enforce or overrule certain decisions taken by the arbitrator.

On December 18, the CCI in its order had suspended its approval of Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons Ltd and asked the US-major to furnish additional documents.

CCI had imposed a fine of 200 crores on the US giant for allegedly making “false and incorrect statements" while seeking an approval for the deal between itself and Future Coupons.

The Delhi court noted that there is a case in favour of Future Group which asked for arbitration with Amazon be declared illegal.

